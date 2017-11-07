Christmas fayres galore as festive countdown begins

Have your say

If you’re thinking about starting your Christmas shopping and need some inspiration there are a host of seasonal gifts fairs taking place in the coming days.

On Thursday (November 9) there is a Christmas Shopping Extravaganza in Lutton Village Hall (2-7pm), with tea and cake in the Vintage Tea Room.

All proceeds will go to Lutton’s St Nicholas Church.

Pinchbeck Community Hub and Library, in Knight Street, has a Christmas Gift Fair on Friday (6-9pm) and Saturday (10am-4pm).

There will be 50 paintings, needlecraft, jewellery, garlands, ceramics and more. Admission is free, and parking and refreshments are available.

Head down to Bromley Hall in Pode Hole on Saturday. The Pode Hall Women’s Institute hosts its Christmas Fayre from 1-3pm.

Also on Saturday, the Macmillan Long Sutton Volunteer Hub hosts its Christmas Gift Bazaar. This is at the Market House in Market Street, from 11am-3pm.

On Sunday, Holbeach St Johns Village Hall has a Christmas Craft Fair from 10am-4pm.

This year’s event sees more new crafters with fresh products for unique gift ideas.

Entry is free and light refreshments are available. Plus, there will be a raffle to win a Christmas hamper.

