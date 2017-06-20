Chill out at happy hippy fest in Tydd St Mary

Stilt-walking, hula-hooping and sword-balancing are among the entertainment at the Rainbow Summer Solstice Festival this Saturday (June 24).

The fun event, run by Rainbow Festivals, is back with more than 100 stalls, licensed bar, ‘fab food’ and live music.

It’s held behind the Five Bells pub in Tydd St Mary and gates open at 11am, with the last band coming on stage at 6.30pm.

Stalls include local arts and crafts, spiritual and Pagan wares, magical and alternative gifts and handmade and fair trade items. There’ll be street and traditional foods, afternoon tea and barista coffee, plus more all available.

Among the bands performing are The Baroness and The Bear (Blues Roots) and Whisky Before Breakfast (traditional British and Celtic Folk). Admission is £2 for adults and children go free. Donations from the event will be given to Lincolnshire’s medical emergency charity LIVES.