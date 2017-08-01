Cheers! It’s the Holbeach Music and Beer Festival this weekend

This year’s Holbeach Music and Beer Festival kicks off on Friday (August 4) and runs until Sunday at the Community Sports Academy in Penny Hill Road.

It features five headline acts, 19 other live acts, Toby’s Fun Fair, over 60 ales, and food vendors.

Sean Taylor, event organiser, said: “We’ve had a massive response because it is so affordable, and we have some cracking acts.

“There is a VIP area as well where you get your own seating area, separate toilets, own bar and outdoor seating area. You get a great position to the stage, to sit down and relax.

“We’ve had lots of sponsors who I would like to thank. It cost me £30,000 to put together so we rely on sponsorship.

“Once we’re full we’re full so buy the wristband now. People can go down to Tonwood Hardware (Chapel Street) to pick up tickets.”

This is the third year the festival has run and Sean is confident it’ll reach its 3,500 capacity.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for juniors (4-17 years). Under 4s go free. VIP wristbands are available for an extra £30.