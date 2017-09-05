Celebrating Surfleet this Sunday

The Celebrate Surfleet summer fete hopes to once again become the focal point for entertainment in the village on Sunday (September 10), with plenty to offer to all ages.

Music from group ‘The Blightly Belles’ (who perform 40s and 50s hits) and local band Boobonyx (who have previously been very popular at the event) will be playing at the fete which takes place at Glen Park, Surfleet from 11am-4pm.

With martial arts demonstrations, owls on show, a helicopter visit and bouncy castles, organisers say the event is sure to bring enjoyment to the village. Organiser Tony Blissett said: “People come from all over for it and there will be a dog show with different categories as well. The raffle includes a chance to win a ride in a hot air balloon which goes up to about 100 feet. We are non-profit making and money goes towards hosting the event the next year, with any additional funds being donated to the local school and church.”

With a café and the Pinchbeck Pig Roast Company also on the scene, the fete and dog show will provide fun for the whole family. Entrance is £1 for 16s and over and free of charge for under 16s. For more details contact Tony on 01775 680588.

