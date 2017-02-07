Calling the Tune with Tulip Radio

We were lucky to have attended a celebratory event for the work done by Harold Payne and his amazing group of helpers and volunteers, celebrating the amount of money raised for Help for Heroes.

Harold and his team can always be seen out and about as well as at the Anglian Motel, collecting for charity.

We chatted to veterans about their life after service and the difficulties they faced re-integrating back into ‘civvy street’. We were fortunate to be able to speak with several WWII veterans, all of whom spoke very movingly and with much humility about the job they had done on our collective behalf all those years ago.

The event featured entertainment from the Dreambelles who, dressed in WRAF uniforms, performed in the style of a ‘40s girl singing group with period songs delivered in a manner which gets everybody singing and clapping, accompanied by much flag waving. Kirton Brass Band also played a typically uplifting set and Lena Jane sang popular songs of the period.

Several military organisations and charities were presented with cheques by MP for South Holland and the Deepings John Hayes. These included the Royal Anglian Regiment and RAF Marham. The raffle collection on the night moved past the £1000 mark.

Well done once again Harold for an amazing event.