Calling the tune with Tulip Radio

Tulip Events are currently organising the third annual Pride of South Holland Awards to be held at the South Holland Centre on Saturday 19 September.

It’s your chance to nominate the remarkable people who go the extra mile to make South Holland a place to be proud of. There are eight categories to choose from, such as Service with a Smile and Young Achiever.

We are delighted to thank the sponsors for the event who have already signed up for this prestigious event. Without them we couldn’t hold this great event.

Judging for the Pride Awards will take place at the end of August in time for the ceremony, which will include some special entertainment.

This is as well as hearing some truly inspirational stories about local residents which last year brought a tear to many eyes in the auditorium.

No one who attends the event leaves without realising just how lucky we all are in South Holland to have such dedicated individuals within our community.

If you would like more information about the Pride of South Holland Awards 2017 or a nomination form, please call Jan on 07779 895388 or email jan@tulip-events.co.uk.

Detailed nominations must be sent to the Tulip Events Management by the end of July to be considered.