Calling the Tune with Tulip Radio

Plans are progressing well for Pinchbeck’s Carnival weekend which is June 9-11 this year.

The weekend starts on the Friday night with the ever popular bingo in the marquee, then on the Saturday in the arena the main act will be The Galloping Acrobatics who last appeared two years ago.

The ever popular Melton Mowbray Tally Ho Band will be leading the Carnival Parade and reminding many of the glory years of the annual Spalding Flower Parade as they were regulars at that wonderful event. The floats this year will have the theme of ‘Music’.

Well before the weekend will be a cabaret night in the village hall on March 31. This is where we will choose our new Carnival Queen and attendants in a talent show featuring ten local acts such as The Pinchbeck Tappers. Entry will be by ticket only.

For the Carnival Queen competition entries are in the following categories: Queen (secondary school age), Princess (age 9–11) Prince/Princess (age 6-8). To enter you must either be resident in Pinchbeck or West Pinchbeck, attend one of the schools, or be a member of one of the groups such as Guides, Brownies or Cubs. Tickets and entry forms will be available soon. Look out for posters, check out the Pinchbeck Carnival Facebook page or ring Jane Amess on 01775 769729 for that entry.