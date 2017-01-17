Calling the Tune with Tulip Radio

With the dank and gloomy weather we are currently experiencing, it’s always a good tonic to look forward to sunnier times and anticipate some of the wonderful events in our district that are currently being planned by so many unpaid volunteers.

Already, we are involved with several organisations who are planning summer and autumn events and it’s plain that 2017 promises to be a very special year in many respects. Currently, we are working on the bi-monthly Spalding Area Chamber of Commerce quiz to be held this year at the Punchbowl in New Road on February 15.

We have chosen the day after Valentine’s Day for the quiz, a general knowledge affair, light-hearted and a lot of fun so as not to put off those for whom a quiz is on the edge of their comfort zone. We had a great time at Christmas even though some members regarded it as a matter of honour to be seen to ‘get one over’ their colleagues in another team!

Please put it in your diary and contact me at on 07779 895388 or jan@tulip-events.co.uk to book your place. The entry fee is £5 which includes a burger or a special stone baked fresh pizza, a new and successful venture for the Punchbowl. Four to six people are in a team, so get your colleagues together and please give me a call.