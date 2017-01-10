Calling the Tune with Tulip Radio

It’s another new year and already the Tulip events calendar is filling up.

Hot on the heels of Valentine’s Day with love still in the air, the 15th of February, sees the second Spalding Area Chamber of Commerce Business Quiz. Come and join us at the Punchbowl at 7pm for an entertaining and challenging two hours of brain teasing fun. Entry fee is £5 which includes a delicious stone cooked pizza. It is a hard fought affair with contestants surprisingly keen to demonstrate their general knowledge to each other but we trust there will be a little bit of love left at the end of the day! Contact me to book a place.

Talking with the Pinchbeck Carnival committee we know how much work is already going into preparing this event on Saturday June 10th at Rotten Row Playing Field in Pinchbeck. Make a note of that one in your diary, don’t miss it.

Further ahead we are already assisting Bakkavor Family Fun Weekend in July. Don’t forget the Sunday is open to everyone, including lots of fun at Roger Tuby’s Fun Fair.

It’s another year for The Pride Of South Holland Awards. Do you know anyone in our community who deserves a mention or a trophy?

If you are organising any local event and would like any assistance please contact jan@tulip-events.co.uk or call me on 07779 895388.