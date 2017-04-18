Building young talent of tomorrow at show

Organisers of this weekend’s Spalding Model Engineering and Hobby Show are hoping the event will attract the engineers of the future.

The popular show, which will be held this Saturday and Sunday (April 22 and 23) at Springfields Event Centre, is now in its fourth year.

It will feature traditional engineering and modelling alongside new technology such as 3D printing, with more than 40 clubs and societies taking part.

Show organiser Dave Webster said: “We are really keen to get the younger generation involved and this year we have the velocipede challenge which will see Spalding Grammar and Boston Grammar Schools competing against each other.

“If you think of a pump truck from an old Western film where people are pulling on levers to operate it, a velocipede is like that.

“We have given the students a basic set of wheels and have asked them to develop a pupil powered vehicle which must travel over 160 feet of track and then stop at a certain point.

“We’re hoping to get younger people involved in these sort of projects to become the engineers of the future.”

The show is open 9.30am-5.30pm on Saturday and 9.30am - 4.30pm on Sunday.

Entry to the show is £7 for adults, under 16s £2 and under 5s free.