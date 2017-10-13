Bouncing fit as new classes come to Spalding

A fitness craze that sees people bouncing, jumping and moving to music on mini trampolines has expanded to Spalding.

Boogie Bounce instructor Emmeline Jones (43) has been running her successful classes at The Hub in Holbeach since qualifying last July - and has now also set up at The Umbrella in Westlode Street, Spalding.

Boogie Bounce instructor Emmeline Jones.

She said: “The class is for everyone. Because we do the exercise on trampolines it is softer on your joints.

“It is for men and women and I have people from teenagers to age 60 plus.

“I’ve even had two ladies join in who were 87 years old.

“We do 45 minutes of cardio with 15 minutes of toning moves at the end.

“The cardio includes moves such as ‘stomping’ on the trampoline, split jumps, frog leaps and a move called the paddle, and even running on the trampoline.

“People can do toning with hand weights as an alternative for those with wrist problems who can’t do a press up.

“It’s all done to funky chart music and older tunes so we have a bit of Bon Jovi and Madonna in there too.”

Emmeline said she has participated in lots of different fitness classes in the past but was looking for something low impact when she developed a condition called plantar fasciitis in her foot. This is where the tissue at the base of the foot becomes sore and inflamed.

She said: “I heard about Boogie Bounce and saw they were looking for instructors so I decided to do the training.

“It’s great for people of all abilities because it’s low impact.”

Emmeline’s Spalding classes are Tuesdays at 9.45am and 8.30pm and Wednesdays at 8pm, all at The Umbrella.

The price is £5 per class and booking is essential.

Call Emmeline on 07842 456583, email her at jones74@tiscali.co.uk or go to her Facebook Page. Search for Boogie Bounce Xtreme Holbeach & Spalding.

