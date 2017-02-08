Book of the Week with Bookmark, Spalding

Barbara O’Hare was just 12 when she was admitted to the psychiatric hospital, Aston Hall, in 1971.

From a troubled home, she’d hoped she would find sanctuary there. But in her book she writes how within hours, she was tied down, drugged with sodium amytal – a truth telling drug – and then abused by the head physician.

The terrifying drug experimentation and relentless abuse that lasted throughout her stay damaged her for life. But somehow, Barbara clung on to her inner strength and eventually found herself leading a campaign to demand answers for potentially hundreds of victims.

A shocking account of how vulnerable children were preyed upon by the doctor entrusted with their care, and why it must never happen again.

Her book tells how she has attempted to come to terms with her time at Aston Hall 46 years on. After creating the Facebook group ‘Survivors of Aston Hall’, victims have been brought together and their efforts have led to a major police investigation and a meeting at the Houses of Parliament to have their story heard.

