Book of the Week with Bookmark, Spalding

This week’s book tells the story of five-year-old Saroo.

He lived in a poor village in India, in a one room hut with his mother and three siblings... until the day he boarded a train alone and got lost. For 25 years.

This is the tale of what happened to Saroo in those 25 years. How he ended up on the streets of Calcutta - and survived. How he then ended up in Tasmania, living the life of an upper-middle-class Aussie. And how, at 30 years old, with some dogged determination, a heap of luck and the power of Google Earth he found his way back home.

Lion is a triumphant true story of survival against all odds and a shining example of the extraordinary feats we can achieve when hope endures.

This is the book to tie in with the movie of the same name, starring Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel.

The film has attracted huge critical acclaim, receiving six Oscar nominations at the 80th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Patel), Best Supporting Actress (Kidman) and Best Adapted Screenplay. It was filmed in India and Australia, in both Melbourne and Hobart.

