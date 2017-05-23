Bank Holiday fun at flower festival

This Bank Holiday weekend sees Whaplode hold its flower festival at St Mary’s Church.

It’s a small break from tradition as the event is usually in August and there’s plenty of entertainment planned at the beautiful 12th Century Norman Parish Church and in the village.

Holbeach Town Band will be playing on Bank Holiday Monday at the event.

The event is free of charge and opens at 10am on Friday, May 26, with a display of bygone days in the village hall.

On Saturday there will be a street dance demonstration at 11.30am and live band Retrospekt at 4pm at the church, with the festival continuing on Sunday.

On Monday there is a family fun day in the church grounds from 10am until late, featuring bouncy castles, side stalls and games - plus a line dancing demonstration, Little Warriors demonstration (martial arts) and Holbeach Town Band in the afternoon.

At 5pm there is a hog roast followed by a grand draw. The roast costs £7 for adults and £4 for under 12s. Contact Festival Coordinator Clare Christie on 07949 244817.