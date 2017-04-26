Youngsters can keep in step at Spalding street dance workshops

Parents in South Holland wanting to keep their children in shape can get tips from a youngster set to dance on the world stage.

Poppy Gill (12) is running her Street Dance Academy for the first four Mondays in May, aimed at children which includes those with learning needs.

The workshops continue at St Norbert’s Community Hall in St Thomas’s Road, Spalding, on Monday, May 1, with three session between 5pm and 7.15pm.

Poppy, a Year 8 student at Spalding High School, said: “I’m fundraising for my dance commitments this year after my group won the British Hip Hop Dance Championships in February.

“This was the qualification round for the World Hip Hop Dance Championships in the USA in August and I’m hoping to raise at least £2,500 for the year.

“So I thought the best way I could give something back to the community would be to run some street dance workshops.”

Poppy and her dance group, Entity Allstars, reached the Grand Final of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2015 and she was part of another group, Unity Academy, that competed in Sky TV’s Got to Dance final a year earlier.

Lisa Gill, Poppy’s mum, said: “Poppy ran a workshop in February and it was really successful so she decided to make it a more regular thing.”

For more details and to book in advance, call Lisa on 07900 874152 or email onlyonelisag@yahoo.com