WEEKEND WEB: Kingsman becomes a parody of itself in disappointing follow-up

MIKEY CLARKE isn’t impressed with movie’s follow-up

The dreaded sequel!

Comedy sequels rarely live up to their predecessors. Men in Black, Legally Blonde, Bad Santa and The Hangover are just a few of the many examples of comedies where the second instalment has been dramatically inferior to the first.

Having a real soft spot for 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service, it was fingers-crossed that wasn’t going to be the case here.

With the original,it was one of those rare times where the movie was actually better than the trailer. The action/comedy was visually inventive and was an adaption that felt like Mark Millar’s comic book world was coming to life.

But sadly, it isn’t the case with the sequel – a lot of the work has been undone – as this sits with the list of flops mentioned above.

The first film introduced us to Kingsman, an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe.

When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, Gary ‘Eggsy’ Unwin (Taron Egerton) and his fellow colleagues team up with a similar organisation in the US called Statesman – featuring the likes of Jeff Bridges, Halle Berry and the ridiculously-underused Channing Tatum (who has much less screen time than the marketing would have us believe).

The film starts off strongly with a creative and gravity-defying action sequence, much like the ones we know and love in the first. Eggsy is battling a former rival (now with a robotic hand) and the two battle it out in a speeding taxi.

After this heart-pounding intro, the film then takes a dramatic U-turn and starts taking itself way too seriously – becoming the very type of spy film that the series was designed to mock.

Other flaws include pacing issues (mostly due to the unnecessarily lengthy running time) and Colin Firth’s character (yes, he’s back) being turned into a feeble burden – making me mostly feel sorry for him. Again, why so serious?

The Golden Circle is perhaps a victim of its own success. With the first being such a triumph and breath of fresh air, it was going to take something truly incredible to top it.

And even though it has its moments this disappointingly isn’t it – as this just about scrapes a bronze compared to the original’s gold medal.

Rating: 2.5/5

Mikey Clarke