‘Unforgettable’ doesn’t live up to title

FILM REVIEW: UNFORGETTABLE (15)

SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX PETERBOROUGH, OUT NOW

CAST: ROSARIO DAWSON, KATHERINE HEIGL, GEOFF STULTS, CHERYL LADD, SIMON KASSIANIDES, MARISSA MORGAN, ISABELLA KAI RICE & ROBERT WISDOM

RUNNING TIME: 1 HR 40 MINS

DIRECTOR: DENISE DI NOVI

This Fatal Attraction-esque thriller isn’t without its merits – but is the polar opposite of its title.

The best thing going for it is a psychologically ‘nutty’ turn from Knocked Up’s Katherine Heigl – usually seen in rom-com’s – which will just about keep you enticed until the predictable pay-off.

She stars as recently-divorced mum Tessa, who makes life hell for her ex-husband David’s (J Edgar’s Geoff Stults) new partner Julia (Sin City’s Rosario Dawson) after she moves in with him – taking on the mantle of step-mom to the separated couple’s daughter Lily (Isabella Kai Rice).

And when David and Julia – who has just given up her job in San Francisco to move to southern California – get engaged, an enraged Tessa’s jealousy takes a pathological turn as she delves deeper into Julia’s history and brings ‘ghosts’ from the her past back into her life, including former abusive lover Michael (Simon Kassianides).

As expected Julia’s life turns into a living nightmare as Tessa – who has been brought up to be socially-correct by her domineering mother (legendary Charlie’s Angels actress Cheryl Ladd) – concocts several chilling schemes to try and oust her from the picture as she still lusts for her ex.

But despite it being fairly watchable throughout, there’s an underlying HBO movie feel – it could quite easily remind you of a Jennifer Lopez thriller from the early ‘noughties’ – and has just been modernised to include Facebook and social media for this generation.

Unforgettable could just be trying to pay homage to those classic thrillers it is trying so hard to emulate, but it lacks the variation or finesse to pull it off – despite Heigl’s best efforts as she shows notable acting deviation.

It’s okay for about five minutes – and definitely won’t be the worst film you’ll see this year – but by the time you’ve got home you won’t really remember it.

Yep, you’ve guessed it... it’s simply forgettable.

Rating: 2.5/5 – Gavin Miller