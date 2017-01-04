Show set to be the cat’s whiskers

If you love cats the Exotic Cat Show in Tydd St Giles this Saturday (Jan 7) can’t be missed.

The show is now in its 16th year and caters for persians, exotic longhairs and shorthairs and household pets.

It attracts around 80-90 cats from all over the country with a Best in Show held after morning judging and an overall chosen in the afternoon.

Organisers say there will be plenty of stalls to browse around, plus a tombola and refreshments.

The event at Tydd St Giles Community Centre on Broad Drove East is open to the public to visit from 12.30pm-4.30pm.

Entry is £2.50 for adults and £1.50 for children and seniors.

Visit www.exoticcatsociety.co.uk for more info.