Pinchbeck Photographic Group to celebrate its 25th anniversary withe exhibition

Pinchbeck Photographic Group is celebrating its 25th anniversary by holding an exhibition in the Geest Gallery at Ayscoughfee Hall from next week.

The exhibition opens on Saturday, September 2, and runs until Friday, September 29, with works on display to the public between Wednesdays and Sunday, 10.30am until 4pm.

Entry is free and over 50 prints will be on show, ranging in style from wildlife, portraits and sport to landscape and nature.

