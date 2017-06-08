Oh Mummy! June is looking flamin’ hot for new releases

The sensational Wonder Woman (see review on opposite page) relit the Summer box-office fire this week after some recent blockbusters went up in smoke.

Here’s a rundown of all the other major releases hoping to keep the movie heat wave going – starting with Tom Cruise’s The Mummy...

THE MUMMY

Released: Tomorrow

This Tom Cruise-headlining blockbuster is the first instalment in Universal Studios’ new monsters cinematic universe – known as Dark Universe – with the likes of Javier Bardem as Frankenstein, Johnny Depp as Invisible Man, and a whole host of other creature features such as Dracula, Phantom of the Opera, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Bride of Frankenstein and Creature from the Black Lagoon, also in the pipeline.

Sofia Boutella’s (Kingsman: The Secret Service) female mummy gets the party started, when Cruise’s Nick Morton inadvertently awakens Boutella’s ancient Egyptian princess Ahmanet from her crypt beneath the desert – opening up a Pandora’s Box of malevolence and terrors that will defy human comprehension.

Russell Crowe – who will link all the movies as the enigmatic Dr Henry Jekyll – co-stars in this action-adventure horror from esteemed big-budget producer Alex Kurtzman, directing his first major film.

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT

Released: June 22

The Transformers box-office cash cow is back to milk cinema goers once again – just fingers-crossed there’s going to be some brains to go with the robotic brawn this time out.

After the promising original the last three outings have lacked invention, so let’s hope director Michael Bay goes for quality over quantity this time out – as Mark Wahlberg’s hero Cade Yeager returns from Age of Extinction.

He’s joined by British actress Laura Haddock (The Inbetweeners Movie) as humans and the Transformers wage war – and Optimus Prime gone – with the secret to saving the future hidden in the ‘robots in disguise’ past history on Earth.

ALIEN: COVENANT

Released: June 26 (at South Holland Centre)

Ridley Scott goes back to his alien roots with this improved sequel to his disappointing Prometheus origin story.

This prequel to the classic original, sees the crew – including British actress Katherine Waterston and Michael Fassbender as android Walter – of the colony ship Covenant bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, which they believe to be an uncharted paradise.

But when they reach this mysterious planet, it soon reveals itself to be a dark and dangerous place, not only inhabited by the original android David from the doomed Prometheus expedition, but by monstrous creatures that start to hunt them.

ROUGH NIGHT

Released: June 16

When five best friends from college – including Scarlett Johansson and Ghostbusters’ Kate McKinnon – reunite ten years later for a wild batchelorette weekend in Miami – their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amidst the craziness of trying to cover it up, they’re ultimately brought closer together in this zany comedy that could be a welcome relief from blockbuster overload.

BABY DRIVER

Released: June 28

There’s a great buzz about this crime-thriller from acclaimed Shaun of the Dead director/writer Edgar Wright that sees a highly-skilled getaway driver (The Fault in Our Stars’ Ansel Elgort) taking part in a heist that’s doomed to fail, after being coerced into working for Kevin Spacey’s crime boss. Jamie Foxx, Mad Men’s Jon Hamm, Jon ‘The Punisher’ Bernthal and Cinderella actress Lily James complete an impressive all-star cast.