More time for Holbeach town band to find new home

Holbeach Town Band has received a welcome show of support after parish councillors gave its members another two years to find a new home.

The band was facing eviction from its current base in Back Lane, Holbeach, after members were given two years to leave by the parish council in September 2014.

But with no clear decision having been made yet as to the future of the band hall, which is owned by Holbeach Parish Council, band members were given a new lease to stay from October 1 this year until September 30, 2018.

Musical director Mel Hopkin said: “It’s absolutely brilliant news as it gives us a breathing space for two years which is a lot more than we were expecting.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s really positive that we’re secure for another couple of years.”

Mel and band chairman Yvonne Butter appealed to the parish council for help at a meeting last month when they offered to increase rent paid on the band hall from the current amount of £100 a year to a maximum of £1,000.

But instead, parish councillors voted to increase the rent to just £200 a year.

Mel said: “We still have the long-term future of the band to secure and we’re looking for premises with enough room and storage space for us.”