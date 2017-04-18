Month puts the ‘May’ into major...

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and our exclusive review of Fast and Furious 8 dominated the early summer releases in our April movie guide last week, the season really ignites in May. Here’s a rundown of all the major releases throughout the month at Peterborough’s Showcase Cinema de Lux and Spalding’s South Holland Centre...

ALIEN: COVENANT

Released: May 12

Ridley Scott really goes back to his alien roots with this sequel to his disappointing Prometheus origin story that will hopefully bring back the magic of his 1979 masterpiece.

This prequel to the classic original, sees the crew of the colony ship Covenant bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy – which they believe to be an uncharted paradise.

The vessel consists of a team – which includes British actress Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Billy Crudup (Watchmen), Danny McBride (This is the End) and Demian Bichir (The Hateful Eight) – and android Walter (Michael Fassbender), which is similar to David, a survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

But when they reach this mysterious planet, it soon reveals itself to be a dark and dangerous place, not only inhabited by the original David, but by monstrous creatures that start to hunt them.

With rumoured cameos from James Franco (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) and Noomi Rapace – who was the lead in Prometheus – early feedback indicates this could be simply terrifying.

Will anyone hear them scream?

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: SALAZAR’S REVENGE

Pirates of the Caribbean

Released: May 26

With the Pirates franchise – though still hugely profitable – on a critical decline with every film after the much-loved original, let’s hope Skyfall’s Javier Bardem is the man to guide its sails back from choppy waters as the villain of the piece. After a six-year hiatus Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow obviously returns, along with old-timers – Geoffrey Rush’s Barbossa and Orlando Bloom’s cameoing Will Turner – and newcomers – Kaya Scodelario’s (The Maze Runner) Carina and Brenton Thwaites’ (Maleficent), as he seeks the legendary Trident of Poseidon – which bestows the possessor total control over the seas. And with Bardem’s old nemesis Salazar – determined to kill Sparrow and every pirate at sea – on his tail, the powerful artefact would definitely come in handy.

KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD

Released: May 19

Snatched

This has been tagged as potentially the first major blockbuster ‘bomb’ of the summer – especially after the disaster that was 2004’s Clive Owen-headlining movie based on the same character. This time, Pacific Rim and The Lost City of Z’s Charlie Hunnam, stars as the legendary swordsman, brought up the hard way in the back alleys of Londonium after being robbed of his birthright. But when he pulls the sword from the stone he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy – and battles Jude Law’s dictator Vortigern.

BAYWATCH

Released: May 29

This big-budget remake of hit late eighties/early nineties TV series is reportedly rude and raunchy with its R-rated (which basically means it will be at least a ‘15’ certificate this side of the pond) take on Mitch Buchanan and his slow-motion running pals. Workaholic Dwayne Johnson takes on the lead role as iconic devoted lifeguard Buchanan, the overzealous leader of an elite team of life savers – which includes his San Andreas co-star Alexandra Daddario as Summer Quinn and Kelly Rohrbach (TV series Rizzoli & Isles) as CJ Parker – who butts heads with Zac Efron’s (Bad Neighbours) new recruit Matt Brody. But they soon realise they have bigger problems than their petty squabbling when they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

SNATCHED

Released: May 19

Alien Covenent

Comedienne of the moment Amy Schumer hopes to build on the success of 2015’s well-received Trainwreck as she teams up with comedy vet Goldie Hawn in this mother-daughter road trip movie. After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, Schumer’s impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton persuades her ultra-cautious mom Linda (Hawn) to travel with her to paradise. Here they must work through their problems in an unpredictably hilarious fashion to escape the outrageous jungle adventure they’ve fallen into.

MOONLIGHT

Released: May 5 (at South Holland Centre)

After notching the Best Picture Oscar in truly comedic circumstances at the Academy Awards, Barry Jenkins’ critically acclaimed drama hits SHC after beating favourite La La Land to the prized gong. It chronicles the life of a young black man (Straight Outta Compton’s Ashton Sanders) growing up in a rough, crime-riddled, Miami neighbourhood. This timeless story of self-discovery includes impressive performances from the likes of Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Predators) and British actress Naomie Harris (Skyfall).

THE BOSS BABY

Released: May 27 (at South Holland Centre)

A fast-talking, suit-wearing, baby (Alec Baldwin) has to team up with his seven-year-old brother (Miles Christopher Bakshi) after he discovers his secret double life – and sees him involved in a dastardly plot by the CEO of Puppy Co (Reservoir Dog’s Steve Buscemi) to destabilise the balance of love in the world. So the brothers unite to restore order – and save their parents (Jimmy Kimmel and Friends’ Lisa Kudrow) in the process – in this Dreamworks animation narrated by Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man).

ALSO OUT THIS MONTH AT SOUTH HOLLAND CENTRE SPALDING:

HIDDEN FIGURES (PG), FROM MAY 2

A QUIET PASSION (12A), FROM MAY 5

GOING IN STYLE (12A), FROM MAY 9

THE SENSE OF AN ENDING (15), FROM MAY 22

A DOG’S PURPOSE (PG), FROM MAY 26

Boss Baby

King Arthur