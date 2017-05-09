Major releases out in next few days

ALIEN: COVENANT (15, SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX PETERBOROUGH, FROM TOMORROW)

Ridley Scott really goes back to his alien roots with this sequel to his disappointing Prometheus origin story that will hopefully bring back the magic of his 1979 masterpiece – and the early reviews are definitely more favourable.

This prequel to the classic original, sees the crew of the colony ship Covenant bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy – which they believe to be an uncharted paradise.

The vessel consists of a team – which includes British actress Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Billy Crudup (Watchmen), Danny McBride (This is the End) and Demian Bichir (The Hateful Eight) – and android Walter (Michael Fassbender), which is similar to David, a survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.But when they reach this mysterious planet, it soon reveals itself to be a dark and dangerous place, not only inhabited by the original David, but by monstrous creatures that start to hunt them.

With rumoured cameos from James Franco (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) and Noomi Rapace – who was the lead in Prometheus – early feedback indicates this could be terrifying.

KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD (12A, SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX PETERBOROUGH, FROM WEDNESDAY)

This has been tagged as potentially the first major blockbuster ‘bomb’ of the summer – especially after the disaster that was 2004’s Clive Owen-headlining movie based on the same character.

This time another British star – Pacific Rim and The Lost City of Z’s Charlie Hunnam – stars as the legendary swordsman, brought up the hard way in the back alleys of Londonium after being robbed of his birthright by his uncle Vortigern (Jude Law) – who murdered his parents and stole his crown to become king.

But once Arthur pulls the sword from the stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy – whether he likes it or not – as he joins the rebellion and a shadowy young woman known as Guinevere (Astrid Berges-Frisbey) to take on Vortigern’s tyranny.

Eric Bana (Hulk) and Oscar-nominated Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond) – and even football legend David Beckham (yes it’s true) – co-star in this adventure from highly-acclaimed Sherlock Holmes and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels British helmer Guy Ritchie, who re-teams with his Holmes’ star Law after he portrayed Dr Watson in both detective movies he directed.