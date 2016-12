Moulton Chapel Methodist Church is inviting visitors to a service with a difference on the second Sunday of 2017.

The church, in Fengate Road, is hosting a Plough Service on Sunday, January 8, from 10.30am.

Part of the service will feature a play called The Farmer’s Wife and visitors can also stay for lunch.

For more details, call David or Karen Hemmant on 01406 380443.