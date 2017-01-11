Holbeach civic group under threat of closure

The future of Holbeach and District Civic Society could be decided tonight when both its chairman and secretary are due to stand down.

Falling numbers amongst its ageing membership have left the society struggling to find successors for chairman Roger Taylor and Frank Kenyon who has been treasurer since the group’s formation in 1987.

Nothing would please me more than to save the society and if we had a couple of 30-year-olds tonight to join us, it would be phenomenal Roger Taylor, chairman, Holbeach and District Civic Society

The society holds its annual general meeting at The Reading Rooms, Church Street, Holbeach, at 7.30pm tonight when a talk about Holbeach-born priest and archaeologist William Stukeley is also planned.

Mr Taylor said: “Unfortunately, both Frank and myself are standing down and when I asked the secretary whether any nominations had been received for the two posts, the answer was ‘None’.

“We’ve not got a broad enough spectrum of members, with a lot of them having retired, and we’re getting very few people under the age of 60 which has made things very difficult.

“Nothing would please me more than to save the society and if we had a couple of 30-year-olds tonight to join us, it would be phenomenal.”

The earliest mention of Holbeach and District Civic Society in the Spalding Guardian’s electronic archives is from May 2002.

“Talented violinist” Fiona Norton, winner of the society’s Young Lincolnshire Soloist Competition, performed in a concert with the Norfolk Symphony Orchestra held at St Mary Magdalene Church, Gedney.

In recent years, the society has hosted a World War I exhibition and talks on both the lost villages of Lincolnshire and the 800th anniversary of Magna Carta by Lord Cormack in April 2015.”