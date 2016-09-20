Golden glow for South Holland after glory at In Bloom awards

South Holland can claim to be one of the best-looking areas in the region after a golden rush at this year’s East Midlands in Bloom (EMIB) Awards.

Three towns, Crowland, Holbeach and Spalding, collected Gold Awards at an awards ceremony in Mansfield last Wednesday.

Gosberton House School took the Best School Ornamental Garden prize, The Punchbowl, Spalding, was named Best Pub/Hotel Garden or Display and Springfields Outlet Shopping and Festival Gardens won the Best Retail/Commercial Premises category.

But it was Spalding couple Judy (74) and Terry (76) Wing who drew the most praise after they won the EMIB Frank Constable MBE Award for Best Residential Garden, having twice won Spalding in Bloom’s Best Front Garden trophy in 2013 and 2015.

Terry said: “I didn’t expect to win because the awards cover quite a big area so it was a big surprise.

“We’ve had various styles of garden since we’ve lived here, but for about ten years we’ve had a Japanese-style garden which we were taught to do by a Japanese master who talked to us on how to prune your shrubs.”

Other winners from the area were Long Sutton (Small Town, Silver Gilt and EMIB Judges Award), Crowland Abbey Gardens and Exhibition (EMIB Judges Award) and Bourne (Town, Silver) whose volunteers Brenda and Jim Jones were given an EMIB Judges Award for their work at Baldocks Mill Heritage Centre.

There were also Judges’ Awards for Spotless Spalding after trying to keep the town clear of litter and the town’s Vernatts Nature Reserve.

