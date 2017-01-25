Get tickets in Spalding to cruise Wash

Birdwatching cruises on the wildlife gem on South Holland’s doorstep – The Wash – begin again in May.

The Wash is considered the UK’s most important estuary for wildlife, and the coastline has some of the best saltmarsh and mudflats in the country, supporting thousands of wildfowl and waders on their migration.

Each year, RSBP South Lincs Local Group leads birdwatching cruises aboard the Boston Belle.

Last year, over 100 species were spotted on the cruises, around 64 species per cruise.

Sightings include the ringed plover, turnstone, dunlin, knot, redshank, black-tailed and bar-tailed godwit, as well as little egret, eider, marsh harrier, peregrine, terns, common buzzard, gannet and kingfisher. Seals are seen on exposed mud banks most cruises.

This year’s cruises start on May 18 and go through until October 27. People board the boat at Sluice Bridge on the River Witham at Boston. Cruises last four-and-a-half to five hours and cost £21 (£11 for under 16s) or £18.50 for RSPB members (£10 children). Tickets can be booked at South Holland Centre in Spalding, online at southhollandcentre.co.uk or by telephone on 01775 764777.