FRIDAY 1.30PM: Gold glory for South Holland at East Midlands In Bloom

Towns across South Holland have a golden glow to them after success at today’s East Midlands in Bloom (EMIB) Awards 2016.

Three In Bloom groups from the area, Crowland, Holbeach and Spalding, won Gold Awards at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex in Mansfield.

There were also Golds for Gosberton House School which carried off the East Midlands In Bloom Best School Ornamental Garden prize, The Punchbowl in Spalding for having the Best Pub/Hotel Garden and Springfields Outlet Shopping and Festival Gardens in the Best Retail/Commercial Premises category.

Meanwhile, Judy and Terry Wing of Park Avenue, Spalding, won the EMIB Frank Constable MBE Award for Best Residential Garden after having twice won Spalding in Bloom’s Best Front Garden trophy in 2013 and again in 2015.

Other awards winners from The Lincolnshire Free Press/Spalding Guardian news area were Long Sutton (Small Town, Silver Gilt, and EMIB Judges Award), Crowland Abbey Gardens and Exhibition (EMIB Judges Award) and Bourne (Town, Silver) from where Brenda and Jim Jones won an EMIB Judges Award.

The couple were recognised for “their hard work in supporting the bloom and, in particular, the Baldocks Mill Heritage Centre”.

Spalding in Bloom also collected an EMIB Judges Award for its work to make the town “litter and graffiti free”, while the town’s Vernatts Nature Reserve won the EMIB Award for Best Wildflower and Conservation Area.