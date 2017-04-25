Flower power in our many churches

Church flower festivals throughout South Holland have started or will open this week.

Some 27 churches in the area are holding festivals this year, with 18 taking place in the next couple of weeks.

St Mary and the Holy Rood, Donington

Festivals already under way are at St Laurence Surfleet, All Saints Moulton, St James Moulton Chapel, St Mary’s Long Sutton, St Mary and the Holy Rood Donington, St Mary’s Sutterton and St Peter and St Paul’s Gosberton.

Starting tomorrow (Wednesday) are the festivals at St Bartholomews West Pinchbeck and St Mary’s Pinchbeck.

On Thursday, festivals open at St Mary and St Nicolas Spalding, St Paul’s Fulney Spalding, All Saints Holbeach, Gosberton Methodist and Moulton Chapel Methodist.

Festivals start on Friday at Fleet Baptist Church and St Mary’s Weston.

St Marys Sutterton flower festival

St John the Evangelist Weston Hills starts on Saturday, with Crowland Abbey holding a craft fair on Bank Holiday Monday.

Festivals take place later in the summer at Sutton St James (CofE and Baptist churches), Whaplode, Kirton, Sutton Bridge, Gedney, Lutton, Crowland and Gosberton Baptist.

The theme at Pinchbeck this year is ‘Sing to the Lord . . . with thankful hearts’ with anticipated displays on favourite hymns, spirituals, gospel and choral music.

The Mirinesse Singers, directed by Sam Graper, will stage a concert on Sunday at 6.30pm.

Members of Sutterton Methodist Chapel will be rising above difficulties to stage their flower festival, running from this Saturday to Bank Holiday Monday.

For months, the building has been hidden by security fencing erected by building developers. However, the congregation is pressing ahead with plans for its event after being assured by contractors that access will be possible.

Minister, the Rev Alan Barker, says that he knows visitors who take the trouble to find the chapel will enjoy the arrangements themed on ‘Childhood Pastimes’.

He observes that the event itself has elements of the game Hide and Seek. Hopefully, he added, many will say “I’m coming!”

St Mary and St Nicolas Church’s festival in Spalding. will see the Beauvale Ensemble entertain at 2pm on Friday and a concert with Cottesmore Military Wives (£10 on the door) on Saturday. Also on Saturday, there is a bric-a-brac sale, starting at 9am.