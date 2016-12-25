Films at the showcase on Boxing Day...

Gavin Miller looks at three festive releases...

MONSTER TRUCKS (PG, SHOWCASE CINEMAS PETERBOROUGH, FROM BOXING DAY)

Collateral Beauty

Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, high school senior Tripp (X-Men: First Class’s Lucas Till) builds a Monster Truck from bits of pieces of scrapped cars, but when an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange subterranean creature, he may just have found the key to his escape.

Big-budget children’s action-adventure that has come completely under the radar.

WHY HIM? (15, SHOWCASE CINEMAS PETERBOROUGH, FROM BOXING DAY)

Over-protective Dad, Ned (Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston), and his family, visit his daughter at California’s Stanford University, where he meets his biggest nightmare – her well-meaning but socially-awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend Laird (127 Hours Oscar nominee James Franco).

Why Him?

This leads to a developing rivalry – particularly when Ned realises Laird is about to pop the question – in this zany comedy.

COLLATERAL BEAUTY (12A, SHOWCASE CINEMAS PETERBOROUGH, FROM BOXING DAY)

Will Smith stars as a man who questions the universe after experiencing a life tragedy – writing to Love, Time and Death in the process.

After receiving unexpected answers he sees these things interlock and how even loss can reveal moments of meaning in this drama from the director of The Devil Wears Prada.

An all-star cast includes British faves Keira Knightley, Kate Winslet and Helen Mirren, alongside Ed Norton.