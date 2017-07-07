FILM REVIEW: More of the same but you still laugh out loud

FILM REVIEW:

THE HOUSE (15)

CAST: WILL FERRELL, AMY POEHLER, JASON MANTZOUKAS, RYAN SIMPKINS, NICK KROLL, ALLISON TOLMAN, ROB HUEBEL, ALEXANDRA DADDARIO & JEREMY RENNER

RUNNING TIME: 1 HR 28 MINS

DIRECTOR: ANDREW JAY COHEN

Here’s the problem with being a film critic and a fan of Ferrell’s flicks – they’re mostly enjoyable and I can often find myself literally laughing out loud.

But most of the time he’s simply playing just another variation of the same character he’s been playing for years – and to be honest his trademark screams can get a little tiresome.

However if you just switch your brain off and just go with it, Will Ferrell comedies can be a great escape from reality – a guilty pleasure if you will – and this just about plays a good hand.

With The House, Ferrell (Anchorman) and Amy Poehler (Inside Out) play Scott and Kate, a married couple who need to find a way to put their daughter Alex (Ryan Simpkins) through esteemed American university Buckley after a local scholarship fund falls through.

When their friend Frank (Jason Mantzoukas) suggests that they start their own casino to raise the money, the trio illegally start their venture – and as you can imagine things don’t quite go to plan.

The biggest problem here is that many of the one-liners are clearly adlibbed – which is great with the funnier cast members. The thing is, not everybody is able to do it like a pro, leaving certain lines from some actors coming across more awkward than funny. That being said, as the jokes are so frequent, just a few seconds after cringing about one line, you’re soon tittering away with the next.

Overall this may be very similar in humour and style to most of Will Ferrell’s other films – but whether that’s a good thing or not is a roll of the dice to your personal taste.

Rating: 3/5 – Mikey Clarke