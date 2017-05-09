Film fun for half-term hols and beyond at Spalding’s South Holland Centre

A DOG’S PURPOSE

(PG, FROM MAY 26)

Boss Baby

This family adventure – based on W Bruce Cameron’s best-selling novel – shares the surprising story of a devoted dog (voiced by Beauty and the Beast actor Josh Gad) who finds the meaning of his own existence over the course of several lifetimes and owners.

Acclaimed Oscar-nominated director Lasse Hallstrom (The Cider House Rules) helms this soulful tale from the dog’s perspective, which sees him find his purpose in life through love and laughter with the lives of the humans he touches.

Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow) and Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland) also star.

THE BOSS BABY

Their Finest

(U, FROM MAY 27)

A fast-talking, suit-wearing, baby (Alec Baldwin) has to team up with his seven-year-old older brother (Miles Christopher Bakshi) after he discovers his secret double life – and sees him involved in a dastardly plot by the chief executive of Puppy Co (Reservoir Dog’s Steve Buscemi) to destabilise the balance of love in the world.

So the brothers unite to restore order – and save their parents (Jimmy Kimmel and Friends’ Lisa Kudrow) in the process – in this Dreamworks animation narrated by Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man), that is perfect for half-term entertainment.

THEIR FINEST

(12A, FROM JUNE 9)

The early reviews have been impressive for this World War II-themed comedy-drama with a heavily British feel.

Set in 1940, with the nation in the midst of the war, the British ministry turns to propaganda films to boost morale at home – and try to add a ‘woman’s touch’ via Gemma Arterton’s snappy scriptwriter Catrin Cole.

She joins forces with fellow scribe Buckley (Me Without You’s Sam Claflin) as they set out to make an epic film based on the Dunkirk rescue – and win the hearts of the nation.