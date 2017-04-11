Church flower festivals ready to bloom

South Holland will come alive with colour next weekend as annual spring flower festivals take place in many churches.

Moulton All Saints Church hosts its festival ‘All Good Gifts Around Us’ from Saturday, April 22, to Monday, May 1 from 10am-6pm each day.

At St Mary’s Church in Sutterton the theme is ‘Scarecrows Go Travelling’ (open 10.30am-5.30pm daily from April 22 until May 1).

Also among those taking part is St Batholomew’s Church in Pinchbeck with ‘A Festival of Flowers’ from April 26-May 1.

St Mary’s in Pinchbeck is hosting ‘Let us Sing...With Thankful Hearts’ from April 26-May 1, and at St Laurence’s Church in Surfleet the theme is ‘In Flight’ (from April 22-May 1). These are all open from 10am-5pm.