BOOK REVIEW: Fascinating facts about Lincolnshire finally come to light

Lincolnshire Unusual and Quirky - by Andrew Beardmore and published by Halsgrove, £19.99

Did you know that in about 986, Crowland Abbey became the first church in England to have a “tuned peal of bells”?

Were you aware that farmers in Moulton set fire to barns and haystacks in protest at new working practices introduced during 1830 to lessen the amount of work available in agriculture during the winter?

These are just two of the fascinating facts uncovered by Derbyshire-based IT manager Andrew Beardmore in his new book, Lincolnshire Unusual and Quirky, published by Halsgrave and priced £19.99.

The first half of the book tells how the county developed from its foundation in the 11th century, after a 200-year struggle between Anglo-Saxons and Vikings, into the food, farming, tourism and military bastion it is today.

erdrew draws his inspiration, and much of the book’s information, from a series of books originally published in the 1930s called The King’s England and written by Arthur Mee who claimed that “there have been many books on Lincolnshire but never one like this”.

South Holland, the Deepings, Bourne and villages south of Boston feature frequently in the book, most notably in Andrew’s own “most startling story”, “A Hideous Happening in Holbeach” which involves a skin disease, sulphur and what is best described as the 19th century equivalent of a steam cabinet.

Lincolnshire Unusual and Quirky is an eye-opening read, but maybe not for those of a nervous disposition.

Review by Winston Brown

