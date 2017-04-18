Belly dancing your way to fitness with teacher Dany

If you fancy a completely different way to get fit, then there’s a chance to try belly dancing with a new course of sessions starting at Weston Village Hall on Monday (April 24).

Teacher Dany Dalley said: “It is very good for particularly older women, and women of all ages, as it is low impact (without jumping around and getting sweaty). It is good for self-esteem and confidence building.”

Dany (68) is keen to get the message out that belly dancing is for everyone. She said: “It is for people of all ages or sizes and you don’t have to be young, slim or athletic to do it.

“Just come in something comfortable such as leggings or a loose skirt - not jeans.

“You do not have to be particularly fit to start and it can cater for everyone. The course is five beginners sessions but people would need to make sure they start with the first session as it is a bit like learning a skill such as ballet as you build on each session.”

Dancing is done barefoot or in pumps with non-slip soles (not trainers).

The sessions start on Monday at the village hall from 6.45-7.45pm.

The cost is £6 per session payable on the night. You can just turn up but to avoid disappointment Dany advises to call her on 01775 640705 to book your place.