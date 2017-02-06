Author and ex-MP at new book event for Deepings

The author behind gripping TV drama Apple Tree Yard and a regular panellist on TV quiz show Countdown are two of the guests at the first Deepings Literary Festival in April.

Novelist Louise Doughty will be hosting a workshop on April 29, while former MP Giles Brandreth is the star attraction at a black tie dinner on April 29.

The three-day festival from April 28 to 30 celebrates both literary fiction and non fiction, features storytellers, folk singers and a lunch with another novelist, Erica James.

Coun Judy Stevens, the festival’s organiser, said: “It’s clearly a coup for us to attract Louise Doughty (who has written eight novels, one work of non fiction and five radio plays) and I am delighted that the BBC series (Apple Tree Yard) will really open people’s eyes to the calibre of speakers at our festival.

“It’s a big lift for our first literary festival and we have some really good names.

“We sincerely hope that we can do this again in two year’s time.”

It’s clearly a coup for us to attract Louise Doughty and it’s a big lift for our first literary festival Coun Judy Stevens, organiser, Deepings Literary Festival

For more details about the event, visit www.deepingsliteraryfestival.co.uk