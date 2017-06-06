Are ‘ewe’ coming to Open Farm Sunday?

Moo-ve on down to the farm this Sunday (June 11) - Oldershaw’s at Weston and White House Farm near Bourne are opening their doors to the public.

It’s all part of Open Farm Sunday and there’s plenty going on for the whole family - all free of charge.

At Oldershaw’s, at St Lamberts Hall Farm in Weston, (PE12 6RH) from 11am-4pm there will be welly-wanging, vintage tractors, animals to see plus sheep shearing and 48 stands. There will also be a hog roast, licensed bar, and spinach and kale juice bar. Youngsters will get the chance to learn how to grow their own veg.

White House Farm, in Dunsby (PE10 0UE), will be open to the public from 12midday-4pm. People will be able to see cows close up and watch them being milked, have a go at milking a home-made cow, have a tractor ride, see chickens and their eggs, climb into the combine harvester, and much more.

People are asked to wear sensible clothing and Wellington boots or strong shoes and not to bring dogs or other animals with them, to protect the livestock on the farm. There will be plenty of parking on site.

Teas will be on sale in the garden next door to the farmyard, and the proceeds from these will go to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and to Dunsby Church.

More info at www.farmsunday.org