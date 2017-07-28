Annual Deepings Raft race next weekend

Have your say

The 2017 Deepings Raft race is now only nine days away.

The ‘Great British Raft Off’ starts in Bridge Street, Deeping St James at 11am next Sunday, August 6, with trophies presented in Market Deeping around 4pm.

It’s free for spectators and there will also be a huge array of varied stalls, classic cars, a fun fair, music,

children’s activity area, a fitness zone and other demonstrations, two bus

bars and a treasure hunt.

There will also be competitions including best fancy dress, plus bake a cake and lots more.

It’s still not too late to enter the race either. Teams of two to eight are accepted in various categories.

For more information or to enter a raft, visit www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk

Previously...

Picture from Deeping Raft Race



Rip roaring time at Deepings Raft Race



Raft race a splash hit



