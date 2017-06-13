All the action at Lincolnshire Show

The 113rd Lincolnshire Show returns on June 21-22 and promises non-stop entertainment including show-jumping, breathtaking stunts, dancing diggers and plenty of food and drink.

One of the top shows in the country, the event is held at the Lincolnshire Showground from 8am-6pm both days.

The county’s favourites exhibiting in the sold-out Food Court include Pipers crisps, The Naked Marshmallow Co, Lincolnshire Brewing Company, Lincolnshire Poacher, Boston Sausage, Myers Bakery and Red Hill Farm Free Range Pork.

Advanced tickets are £19 for adults, children £6 and under-fives go free. Family tickets, admitting two adults and up to three children are priced at £40. Car parking is free on both days.

For more information on what’s on go to www.lincolnshireshow.co.uk