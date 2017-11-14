ALBUM REVIEW: Synths lull you in before you’re hit with power chords and drops

ARCANE ROOTS - MELANCHOLIA HYMNS: Out now

UK three-piece Arcane Roots are described as an ‘alternative rock band’, incorporating progressive music, ‘math rock’ (characterized by complex, atypical rhythmic structures) and indie rock.

Their first full length album ‘Blood and Chemistry’ was a blend of dark, yet melodic rock tracks.

The songs were loud, powerful, and even those that started off slowly built up into a crazy crescendo before settling back down again and then returning to the party.

Their music has been put into a similar vein as that of Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro.

The follow-up, Melancholia Hymns is a wonderful album.

Opening with the soft six minute long track ‘Before Me’, driven by chilled-out synths, it ups the pace for the second track ‘Matter.’

But it’s the beautiful song ‘Indigo’ that sells the album for me, with hints of Massive Attack and meaningful lyrics.

‘Off the Floor’ is another stand-out track. Andrew Groves’ vocals hover over the verse, before drums kick in and we hear breakout riffs on the guitar.

And that’s how the album continues – a mix out of ‘chill-out’ tracks that you could lose yourself in and then the band surprising you with power chords and drops.

It’s well worth a listen.

Reviewed by Zoe Myall

