ALBUM REVIEW: Sheridan puts her own spin on classic hits

Sheridan Smith - Sheridan: Out Now

The actress Sheridan Smith proved she can sing when she took the lead role in the 2014 TV mini-series ‘Cilla’.

Recounting the life of Cilla Black, she belted out the iconic singer’s ‘Anyone Who Had A Heart,’ to perfection.

This is Sheridan’s first full album and shows she’s come a long way since early appearances in TV programmes such as The Royle Family, Gavin and Stacey, and Benidorm.

Having also performed on stage in the West End, including in the musical Legally Blonde as its lead Elle Woods, this album has a distinctive theatrical feel.

It features 12 classic songs, covered by Sheridan in her own style and accompanied by a musically rich backing band.

There’s her own take on Gnarls Barkley’s ‘Crazy’ which turns the pop hit into a more of a ‘hazy, late night torch song’ that would not be out of place in a jazz bar

Plus, of course, her cover of Cilla’s ‘Anyone Who Had A Heart,’ her version of ‘City of Stars’ from La La Land’ and a chilled out, ‘confessional take’ on ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,’ from Dreamgirls.

Other songs covered on the album include ‘Addicted to Love,’ and ‘My Man.’

Easy listening, from an accomplished talent.

Reviewed bv Zoe Myall.