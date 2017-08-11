ALBUM REVIEW: Dark electro-pop doesn’t quite strike the chord

Have your say

When Light Falls Asleep by Floralyn George

Twenty-one year old Floralyn George is an alternative, electro-pop singer/songwriter, harpist and model based in the UK.

Born into a family of musicians, she has been singing and playing the harp for more than ten years.

This is her debut EP, showcasing the track ‘When Light Falls Asleep.’

It also features songs ‘The Burning Sea’, (both a studio and live version) and ‘Won’t be Back.’

She’s gained attention on You Tube for her haunting covers of Chris Isaak’s Wicked Game and Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, where she plays harp and sings vocals.

I quite liked the track ‘When Light Falls Asleep’. When the electro beat kicked in it complemented Floralyn’s playing and voice.

But ‘The Burning Sea’ with its plodding, moody, harp introduction didn’t hit the spot.

Floralyn clearly has a wide vocal range and I found her voice quite dark on this track. When she soared to the higher notes it didn’t seem to flow with the song.

‘Won’t Be Back,’ wasn’t a stand out track and followed in the same vein as The Burning Sea.

It’s still early days for Floralyn and with a little more attention to the sound production I hope she will go far.