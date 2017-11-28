ALBUM REVIEW: Album is jam-packed with gentle ‘pop-punk’

Have your say

The Front Bottoms - Going Grey: Out Now

Back with their fourth studio album are The Front Bottoms.

They are an acoustic dance rock/punk band from New Jersey, led by guitarist/vocalist Brian Sella and drummer Mathew Uychich.

Their 2015 studio album ‘Back On Top’ was acclaimed, with singles ‘HELP’ and ‘Cough It Out.’

That album earned copious attention - with the band being recognised for their ‘ragged honesty and raw wound emotional urgency of their songs.’

It also received glowing reviews in Kerrang, Rock Sound and Upset Magazine.

Going Grey makes a tranquil start with ‘You Used To Say…’ with ocean waves and breeze, then the gentle vocals run throughout this track.

Peace Sign carries on the same theme but it is a catchy tune and has the line “next time that she sees him/it’ll be peace sign middle finger,” repeated through the song, which you can’t help but sing along to.

The first song to be released from ‘Going Grey’ was ‘Raining,’ a guitar-led melody, which channels the band’s previous albums.

This album really is jam-packed with gentle, pop punk but parents be warned that some of the songs are not suitable for young listeners.

Reviewed by Holly Barrett.