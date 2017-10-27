ALBUM REVIEW: A hybrid of genres that has no comparison

Judah and the Lion - Folk Hop N’ Roll: Out now

Judah and the Lion produce music that cleverly blends hip hop with folk. It’s like nothing I’ve ever heard before.

Their music has been described by Rolling Stone magazine as ‘jaunty alt-folk abetted by heavy beats, fuzzed-out synths and gigantic choruses”; while USA Today says the best way to describe the band is “if The Beastie Boys got really into the banjo.”

This is an album that must be listened to. The beats are addictive, the sound wide-ranging and where else would you hear fuzz bass with hip-hop percussions and ‘distorted banjo riffs?’

The first track on the album is the soothing ‘Suit and Jacket’ with the poignant lyrics ‘I ain’t trading my youth for no suit and jacket,’ reflecting on not wanting to grow old and swap ‘freedom’ for money and status.

The band are not afraid to challenge everyday issues in their music.

With their roots in Nashville, the six piece band, led by vocalist Judah Akers, also include instruments such as the mandolin and mandocaster (electric mandolin) on their tracks.

The deluxe edition features a version of their song ‘Take It All Back’ complete with string quartet.

Reviewed by Zoe Myall

