Adventures with The Four Men at the South Holland Centre

Hilaire Belloc’s gentle comedy, The Four Men, comes to the South Holland Centre in Spalding next Thursday (October 12) at 7.30pm.

Performed by Conn Artists Theatre Company, it follows four men’s adventures as they take a spur of a moment 92 mile journey across the breadth of Edwardian Sussex. It sees them drinking 300 pints of beer, and encountering some incredible characters.

Director Nick Young said: “It includes traditional folk songs alongside famous pieces of classical music and is perfect for anyone who loves the great outdoors and the beauty of the English Language.”

Tickets are £13.50 with concessions available. Recommended age guidance is 12 years plus. Call the box office on 01775 764777.

