Welly-wanging and a vintage tractor rally will be among the activities at Moulton Bulb’s Open Farm Day on Sunday, June 11.

The free event, at St Lamberts Hall Farm in Weston, starts at 10am and includes 48 stands, a BBQ, hog roast and licensed bar.

There will also be a spinach and kale juice bar and youngsters can learn how to grow their own veg.