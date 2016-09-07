What’s on in Spalding

Events in Spalding and surrounding area from Thursday, September 8 to Wednesday, September 14
THURSDAY
Pinchbeck Photographic Group: mini display of members’ prints, Pinchbeck East Primary School, 7.30pm, £3.50 entry for non-members.
Basics of Meditation: four-week course, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 7.30pm, £5, 01775 764777.
FRIDAY
Long Sutton Baptist Church lunches: served 11.30am-1.30pm , all welcome.
Wash Birdwatching Cruise: 9.15am from Sluice Bridge, Boston, book at South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.
Beetle Drive: Donington church hall, 7pm, £2/£1.
SATURDAY
All Nations Pow Wow: Native American gathering for hobbyists, Anglia Motel, Fleet Hargate, 10am-5pm, 01255 880431.
Bicker Steam Threshing and Classic Car Show: steam traction engines, threshing, classic cars, tractors, pets, pamper and relaxation tent, Silver Hill Field, Gauntlet Road, Bicker, 10am-5pm, £5 and £1, 01775 820273.
Coffee and chat: Donington church hall, 9am, plus bric-a-brac, books.
Model railway exhibition: The Little Layout Company, Werrington Community Centre, 10am-4.30pm, 01778 218118.
Craft taster afternoon: workshops, demonstration, crafts stalls, Gosberton Public Hall, book places on 07778 125778.
Mini Steam Gala: Nene Valley Railway, and tomorrow, 01780 784444.
Sandringham Game & Country Fair: Sandringham Estate and tomorrow, 10am-6pm, £13, £12 and £4, 01283 82548.
Dance: Weston Village Hall, 7.30pm, £5, 01733 210655.
St Mary & St Nicolas Church Quiz: Vista Hall, 7pm, £5 includes a light supper.
Mega bingo: Women’s Institute Hall, Holbeach, eyes down 2pm, 01406 425947.
Fun on the Field in Cowbit: village sports, circus workshop, climbing wall, bouncy castles, boot sale, beer tent, village playing field, 3-6pm, free entry, 01406 380280.
West Pinchbeck Village Show: village hall, 3.30-5pm.
Ride and Stride: sponsored event in aid of Lincolnshire Churches Trust in which people cycle or walk between participating churches, 10am-6pm, contact 01406 426631 to find out which churches are taking part.
SUNDAY
Toy Collectors’ Fair: Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, 10am-2.30pm, 01775 713253.
All Nations Pow Wow: Native American gathering for hobbyists, Anglia Motel, Fleet Hargate, 10am-5pm, 01255 880431.
Bicker Steam Threshing and Classic Car Show: steam traction engines, threshing, classic cars, tractors, pets, pamper and relaxation tent, Silver Hill Field, Gauntlet Road, Bicker, 10am-5pm, £5 and £1, 01775 820273.
Bingo: Long Sutton RBL, free entry, 7.30pm, 01406 362076.
MONDAY
Fibromyalgia Local Support Group: The Ship Albion, Spalding, 1-4pm, 0844 887 2604.
New Tricks: free music taster session for older adults working with SoundLinks to progress and develop musical interest, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 10.30am, 01522 510073.
TUESDAY
Welland Seniors’ Forum: AGM and speaker Sarah Vernau from Silverlinks Care and Repair England, United Reformed Church, Spalding, 01775 711427 for time and details.
WEDNESDAY
Crafty coffee: and cake club, Algarkirk Village Hall, 10am-noon.
MOVIES
South Holland Centre, Spalding: David Brent’s Life on the Road Thursday 6.30pm; Nine Lives Friday 4.30pm, Saturday 2pm; Jason Bourne Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 7.30pm, Monday 7.30pm, Tuesday 2pm and 7.30pm, Wednesday 7.30pm.
Peterborough Showcase
For times and listings visit www.showcasecinemas.co.uk
MUSIC
Thursday: Spalding Folk Club tune session, Lincoln Arms, 8pm.
Sunday: Donington RBL, Chad, 8pm.
THEATRE
Stamford Corn Exchange: Aladdinsane – The Soung & Vision Tour, A Handful of Harmonies & Friends – charity concert.
The Cresset, Peterborough: Russian State Opera presents Carmen.
