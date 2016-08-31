What’s on in Spalding

Events in Spalding and district from Thursday, September 1 to Wednesday, September 7
Thursday
Art exhibition: 10am-6pm, and tomorrow 10am-4pm, St Matthew’s Church, Sutton Bridge.
Summer Fun:
Trampolining, and tomorrow, 4-6pm, 5.30-7.30pm, Sir John Gleed School, Neville Avenue, Spalding, book 01775 422452.
Pottery lessons, 9.30am-noon, 1-3.30pm, paracord rope work 1-3pm, Long Sutton Barns, book 01406 362500.
Arts and crafts: 11am-3pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, 01775 764555.
Diamondz DG dance day, 1.30-5pm, Fitness Company, Spring Gardens, Spalding, book 07928 870118.
Girls’ football training, 6.30-8pm, Knight Street Playing Field, Pinchbeck, book 078036 076490.
Friday
Beer festival: 6-11pm, Rippingale Playing Field.
South Lincs Strollers: 3-4 mile walk Temple Wood/Laughton, meet 10.20am Temple Wood, Laughton car park (north by air field), 01529 497791.
Summer Fun:
Pond dipping, 10.30am, 11.30am, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, 01205 724678.
Blacksmithing, 10.30am-3pm, Chain Bridge Forge, High Bridge, Spalding, book 07960 587724.
Taekwondo, 7.30-8.45pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 01775 760190.
Saturday
Market House Photography Group: annual exhibition, 10am-4pm, Market House, Long Sutton.
Spalding Cycling Club: Go-ride coaching sessions, 10am-noon, Castle Sports Complex Playing Field, Spalding, 07831 737715.
Fleet Fen School reunion: 7.30pm, Gedney Hill Golf Club, 01406 540391.
Music quiz: 7.30pm, Gedney Dyke Village Hall, 01406 550612.
Beer festival: noon-11pm, Rippingale Playing Field.
Summer Fun:
Trampolining, 9-11am and 10.30am-12.30pm, Sir John Gleed School, Neville Avenue, Spalding, book 01775 422452.
Sunday
Moulton Park show: displays, activities, vintage tractors, classic cars, live music, dog show, horse show, 9am-5pm, High Road, Moulton.
Quiz: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Fair: giant tortoise, owls, Mickey Mouse, 2pm, Gosberton House School.
Family fun day: noon-4.30pm, gates noon for picnickers, walking farm tour 1.30pm, Holbeach Brass Band in concert 3pm, Woodland’s Farm, Wash Road, Kirton, PE20 2DN, 01775 766907.
Summer fair: vehicle display, 2pm, Sutton St Edmund Church.
Celebrate Surfleet: summer fayre and fun dog show, stalls, antiques valuation, 11am-4pm, Glen Park, Station Road, Surfleet.
Beer festival: noon until the beer runs out, Rippingale Playing Field.
Autumn country market: 52 stalls, 11am-4pm, Easton Walled Gardens, Grantham, NG33 5AP, 01476 530063.
Summer Fun:
Blacksmithing, 11am-3pm, Chain Bridge Forge, High Bridge, Spalding, book 07960 587724.
Taekwondo, 10.30am-noon, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 01775 760190.
Monday
New Tricks: free music taster session for older adults working with a SoundLINCS music facilitator to progress and develop musical interest, 10.30am, South Holland Centre, book 01522 510073.
Tuesday
Arts and Crafts Society: Joe Alsop with ‘Wet in wet’ watercolour flowers, 7.30pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, www.saacs.org.uk.
New minister: the Rev Canon Steve Simcox licensed, 7.30pm, St John the Baptist Church, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding.
Wednesday
Spalding Stamp Club: 2pm, Frasier Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, 01775 762661.
Spalding Photographic Society: Neil Malton ‘Thirty years in club photography’, 7.30pm, Castle Sports Complex outdoor bowls pavilion, Albion Street, Spalding.
Flower Lovers Club: national demonstrator Lorena Dyer with ‘A moment in time’, 7.15pm, Spalding Grammar School.
Bass baritone and piano: Robbie Haylett and Naomi Woo, performing 1pm, Peterborough Cathedral.
MOVIES
SOUTH HOLLAND CENTRE
Finding Dory, Thursday 2pm; Star Trek Beyond, Thursday 6.30pm; David Brent’s Life on the Road, Friday and Saturday 2pm, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 6.30pm; Now You See Me 2, Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 6.30pm.
For more information visit www.southhollandcentre.co.uk
PETERBOROUGH SHOWCASE
For times visit www.showcasecinemas.co.uk
MUSIC
Saturday
Pavanotti, 7.30pm, St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Gosberton, 01775 841585; Clayton, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076; Dave Logan, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Sunday
Ron Berry (organ music), 3.30pm, Priory Church, Deeping St James, 01778 343860; Nigel Portass (jazz and swing), 4pm, Palmers Ale House, Long Sutton, 01406 365554; Spalding Ukulele Orchestra, 2-4pm, Ayscoughfee Hall gardens, Spalding, 01775 764555; Budgie, 8pm, Donington RBL.
Wednesday
Tom McConville (Spalding Folk Club), 8.15pm, South Holland Centre.
THEATRE
The Cresset, Peterborough
ELO Experience, Eleven 30 Series Snooker.
Stamford Corn Exchange
Stamp your Feet.
