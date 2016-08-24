What’s on in Spalding

Events in Spalding and district from Thursday, August 25 to Wednesday, August 31.

Thursday

What's on

Jazzpac summer school: chance for young singers and musicians to develop improvisation skills with professionals, ages 11-19 grade 4+ ability, and tomorrow, South Holland Centre, Spalding, free but book 01775 764777.

Sooty and Bonnie Spencer: 45 min workshop, 30 min show, and tomorrow, noon, 2pm, Springfields Outlet Shopping, Spalding.

Summer Fun:

Pottery lessons: 9.30am-noon, 1-3.30pm, paracord rope work 1-3pm, Long Sutton Barns, book 01406 362500.

Improve your horse jumping: 11am-noon, Four Winds Equestrian Centre, Leaveslake Drove, West Pinchbeck, book 01775 640533.

Diamondz DG dance day: 1.30-5pm, Fitness Company, Spring Gardens, Spalding, book 07928 870118.

Arts and crafts: 11am-3pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, 01775 764555.

Girls’ football training: 6.30-8pm, Knight Street Playing Field, Pinchbeck, book 078036 076490.

Matt Taylor’s summer hockey camp: and tomorrow, 9.30am-5pm, Glen Park, Station Road, Surfleet, book 01775 724832.

Friday

Flower festival: until Monday, St Nicholas Church, Lutton, PE12 9HP, 01406 365858.

Flower festival: until Monday, 10am-5pm, Sunday noon-5pm, Monday closing Songs of Praise 6.30pm, Crowland Abbey, PE6 0EN, 01733 210093.

Flower festival: 10am-6pm, organ recital 2pm, St Mary’s Church Whaplode, PE12 6TA, 07949 244817.

RSPB birdwatching cruise: on The Wash, meet 10am, lock keeper’s office, Witham Bank East, Boston, PE21 9JU, 07531 495521.

Summer Fun:

Pond dipping: 10.30am, 11.30am, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, 01205 724678.

Blacksmithing: 10.30am-3pm, Chain Bridge Forge, High Bridge, Spalding, book 07960 587724.

Taekwondo: 7.30-8.45pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 01775 760190.

Saturday

Village driveway sale: 9.30am-1pm, Lutton, 01406 364127.

Traditional country fair: tomorrow and Monday, Long Sutton Barns, Wisbech Road, Long Sutton, 01406 362500.

Art sale: and tomorrow, noon-4pm, Crowland Community Hub (library), Hall Street, PE6 0BE, 01733 211847.

Flower and craft festival: 10.30am-4.30pm, Sunday noon-4.30pm, Gosberton Baptist Church, 01775 830693.

River run: with Community Mind Matters Running Club, starts Little London end of London Road 11am, 07761 098517.

Art exhibition: until September 2, 10am-6pm, Sunday noon-6pm, Monday to Thursday 10am-6pm, St Matthew’s Church, Sutton Bridge.

Mill open weekend: and tomorrow, 11am-3pm, Sneath’s Mill, Lutton Gowts, PE12 9LQ, www.sneathsmill.org.uk

Flower festival: 10am-6pm, local art and model exhibition and children’s activities 11am-5pm, bellringing 5pm, St Mary’s Church Whaplode, PE12 6TA, 07949 244817.

Chantelle Lee: until Monday, noon, 1pm, 2pm, Springfields Outlet Shopping, Spalding.

Bank holiday steam: tomorrow and Monday, Nene Valley Railway, Peterborough, 01780 784444.

Sunday

Music in the Park: 10am-10pm, 10-11am have a go on stage, for line-up see music listing below, Winfrey Park, Long Sutton.

Lion Fest: family fun day and live music with King and Bears, Kerry Devine, James Bastow, Martin Topley, Ginger Boat Man, 2.30pm to late, Ye Olde Red Lion, Bicker PE20 3EF, 01775 821200.

Party in the Park: games, activities, Our Dave’s Karaoke, noon-5pm, Elizabethan Centre and Social Club, Whaplode Drove, PE12 0GB, 01406 331218.

Flower festival: 10am-6pm, local art and model exhibition 11am-5pm, bellringing 3.25pm, music and dancing 1-4pm, St Mary’s Church Whaplode PE12 6TA, 07949 244817.

Den building: family competition, 10am, 1pm, Bourne Wood, 07760 468052.

Flower and craft festival: noon-4.30pm, Gosberton Baptist Church.

Summer Fun:

Bouncy castle: 10.30am-4pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, 01775 764555.

Blacksmithing: 11am-3pm, Chain Bridge Forge, High Bridge, Spalding, book 07960 587724.

Taekwondo: 10.30am-noon, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 01775 760190.

Monday

Family fun day: 1.30-4pm, Regent Bingo, Westlode Street, Spalding, 01775 769993.

Flower and craft festival: 10.30am-4.30pm, Spalding U3A Singers, 2pm and 3pm, Gosberton Baptist Church.

Flower festival: 10am-6pm, teddy bear/soft toy parachute drop (depending on weather) 3pm, bellringing 5pm, music and dancing 1-4pm, organ recital 2pm, St Mary’s Church Whaplode, PE12 6TA, 07949 244817.

Summer Fun:

Urban art paint spraying: 10am-12.30pm, 1.30-4pm, Long Sutton Barns, book 01406 362500.

Trampolining: 4-6pm, 5.30-7.30pm, Sir John Gleed School, Spalding, book 01775 422452.

Children’s activity day: until Thursday, 9am-4pm, Peele Leisure Centre, Long Sutton, PE12 9LF, book 01406 366900.

Holiday club: to Friday, Wygate Foundation Kids Club, Spalding Primary School, Woolram Wygate, book 07590 034490.

Fit for sport activity camp: to Friday, standard day 9.30am-4.30pm, extended day 8.30am-5.30pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book www.fitforsport.co.uk/activity-camps

Inflatable session: until Friday, 1.30-2.30pm, Spalding Swimming Pool, 01775 725978.

Tuesday

Holiday club: until Friday, ages 5-11, 10am-12.15pm, Spalding Baptist Church, Swan Street, 01775 421254.

Holiday club: until Friday, up to 12 years, 9.30am-noon, Long Sutton Baptist Church, 01406 362746.

Flower festival: 10am-2pm, hog roast 6.30pm, St Mary’s Church Whaplode PE12 6TA, 07949 244817.

Big Kid Circus: until September 4, various times, www.bigkidcircus.co.uk

Summer Fun:

Diamondz DG Summer School: 9am-12.30pm, Moose Hall, Love Lane, Spalding, book 07928 870118.

Introduction to horse riding: 10.30am-noon, Four Winds Equestrian Centre, West Pinchbeck, book 01775 640533.

Mini monsters bug hunt: 11am-noon, 2-3pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh Nature Reserve, PE20 1AY, book 01205 724678.

Basic crochet: 1-3pm, Long Sutton Barns, Vicarage Lane, Long Sutton, book 01406 362500.

Beach days: 1-4pm, Crowland, book, 01205 311794.

Pottery painting: until Saturday, 10am-4pm, Doodles, Unique Cottage Studios, Fulney Lane South, Spalding, 07940 449424.

Wednesday

Beach party: ages 10-14, 7-9pm, Spalding Baptist Church, Swan Street, 01775 421254.

Peterborough Morris Dancers: 8pm, The Golden Pheasant, Etton, PE6 7DA.

Cellist: Nathaniel Watson, 1pm, Peterborough Cathedral.

Summer Fun:

Trampolining: 4-6pm, Sir John Gleed School, Neville Avenue, Spalding, book 01775 422452.

Recycled glass mosaics: 9.30am-noon; basic cross stitch and basic sewing, 1-4pm, Long Sutton Barns, book 01406 362500.

Fun cooking sessions: 10am-noon, 2-4pm, Youbake Kitchen, Beech House, Fengate, Moulton Chapel PE12 0XL, book 01406 380259.

Own a pony day: 10.30am-4pm, Four Winds Equestrian Centre, West Pinchbeck, book 01775 640533.

Activate: 11am-3pm, Carter’s Park, Holbeach, book 01775 761161.

Indoor bowls: 1-2pm, Castle Sports Complex, Spalding, book 01775 762178.

Table tennis: 7.30-9pm, Castle Sports Complex, book 07801 655292.

Pond dipping: 10.30am, 11.30am, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, 01205 724678.

Movies

SOUTH HOLLAND CENTRE

Finding Dory, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Wednesday 2pm, Tuesday 11am, 6pm (3D); Race, Thursday 6.30pm; Star Trek Beyond, Friday, Saturday 7.30pm, Tuesday 2pm, Wednesday 7.30pm (3D).

For more information visit www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

PETERBOROUGH SHOWCASE

For times visit www.showcasecinemas.co.uk

Music

Saturday

54321, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Sunday

Music in the Park: 11am-noon Peele School Band, noon-1pm Steve Carmel, 1-2.30pm Freddie Hall Band, 2.30-3.30pm Clayton, 3.30-5pm Redboot, 5-6pm Lauryn Quenby Cambridge, 6-7.30pm The Off Beats, 7.30-8.30 Della, 8.30-10pm Groove Cartell, Winfrey Park, Long Sutton.

Pat Campbell, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112; Pennyless, 3-5pm, Smiths Beer Fest, Bourne.

Theatre

Stamford Arts Centre

Ten Strings and a Goat Skin.

Tolethorpe, Stamford

The Tempest (season finishes Saturday).