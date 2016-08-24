Whaplode Flower Festival

A host of fun activities are planned at Whaplode St Mary’s Church and village hall this weekend.

It’s the annual flower festival on the theme of famous art and sculptures from Friday to 2pm on Tuesday (other days 10am to 6pm).

On Saturday, the Produce, Flower and Craft Show is in the marquee, and there is live music as well as bell ringing demonstrations in church.

On Saturday and Sunday there is an art and model display in the village hall.

Children’s activities on Sunday run from noon to 3pm, and there is more live music and bell ringing.

As well as a craft fair in the village hall on Monday (10am to 4pm), there is more entertainment in the church.